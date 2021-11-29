AEDMORE, Okla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carter County Hyundai in Ardmore, Oklahoma, is offering its customers Hyundai Owner Assurance services. There are various amenities that fall under the umbrella of this program.
Customers who have BlueLink® in their cars are eligible to avail of the three-year complimentary service. Using BlueLink® customers can remote start the car, adjust the climate controls, lock doors remotely, and get many other important features.
With Hyundai Owner Assurance service, customers are now eligible to receive Hyundai 24/7 roadside assistance service. Therefore, if you face any mechanical issue, tire replacement or need any other service, you can call roadside assistance for immediate help.
Customers can also take their vehicle to the dealership for repair works. There, the well-trained technical staff will carry out free multi-point inspection of the vehicle and perform necessary maintenance and repair works so that the vehicle keeps performing satisfactorily. With the Owner Assurance Service, customers will also receive a 10-year/10,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and a lifetime hybrid battery warranty as well.
Therefore, all interested parties are encouraged to visit Carter County Hyundai at 616 Holiday Drive, Ardmore, OK or call the dealership at 833-945-0126. Customers can also visit the dealership at their convenience in order to get more information about this service.
