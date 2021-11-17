WINCHESTER, Va., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carter Myers Automotive (CMA), a 97-year-old family and employee-owned dealer group in Virginia, has acquired Miller Auto Group, which includes two franchises in Winchester, VA, and three in Martinsburg, WV. This includes the Hyundai of Winchester dealership, which is now Carter Meyers Hyundai of Winchester. CMA will now have 20 sites representing 18 new automobile manufacturers and employing approximately 1,000 employees as a result of this acquisition.
Miller Auto Sales was established in 1955 by James M. Miller, Sr. as a used automobile dealership. His twin sons, George and John, took over the firm after he died, expanding it to include new automobile franchises for Honda, Chevrolet, Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Hyundai, and Toyota. George and John Miller were well-known in the profession during their careers. From 1990 through 1999, George served as the NADA Director for West Virginia, and in 2001, he was voted West Virginia TIME Dealer of the Year. He died in 2012, and John took over as the company's president. In 2018, John Miller was awarded West Virginia TIME Dealer of the Year, earning him the same title as his brother.
"Liza and CMA share our commitment to our communities, and our associates will now have the opportunity to own a piece of the firm by joining CMA." We'll also be able to use CMA's purchasing power to extend our existing inventory of new and used vehicles, as well as our service and parts business for all makes and models. To achieve those objectives, we will hire more technicians, salesmen, and parts employees, all of whom will be eligible for company shares," said John Grist, Miller Auto Group's Vice President and COO.
About Carter Myers Automotive
H. Carter Myers, Sr. established Carter Myers Automotive in Petersburg, Virginia, in 1924. From a single site, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Nissan, RAM, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo have expanded to 20 stores representing 18 manufacturers. Liza Myers Borches, the company's great-granddaughter, is now in charge, and the company's mission is to "Move Lives Forward" for its workers, customers, and communities. CMA is a family-owned corporation in which employees are also shareholders. CMA's almost 1000 employee-owners control over 26% of the firm thanks to a unique Employee Stock Ownership Plan, and the company is continually hiring. Career opportunities may be found on the CMA website.
