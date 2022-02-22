GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Currently, in Carville's Auto Mart inventory, there are three pre-owned convertibles available for sale. They include the 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium (sale price $27,494), the 2006 Chrysler Crossfire Limited (sale price $13,494), and the 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited (sale price $13,494). These prices are inclusive of the D&H charge of $499.
The previously noted odometer reading of the 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost starts at 58,394 miles and possesses a 2.3L four-cylinder engine with automatic transmission and 21/27 mpg in terms of fuel economy.
With a mileage of 17/25 mpg, the 2006 Chrysler Crossfire Limited has a 3.2L SOHC 18-valve V6 engine with manual transmission and the previous odometer reading at 65,607 miles. The 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited has the last recorded mileage reading at 69,107 miles and possesses the same engine specifications as the 2006 model.
Customers interested in the used convertibles available at Carville's Auto Mart can schedule a test drive at the dealership by visiting the dealership website at http://www.carvillesautomart.com. Alternatively, customers can call in at (855) 489-9432 for more information.
The dealership is located at 2507 Highway 6 and 50, Grand Junction, Colorado 81505.
