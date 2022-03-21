GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Currently, Carville's Auto Mart inventory possesses the 2019 Nissan Rogue SV, and it is available at a sale price of $25,995. With the additional D&H cost of $499, customers can take home the 2019 Nissan Rogue SV at a total price of $26,494. Customers can also purchase the vehicle by paying monthly installments of $319 with a down payment of $2,500 and a 3.79% interest rate on an 84-month loan.
The 2019 Nissan Rogue SV possesses a 2.5L DOHC (Double Over Head Camshaft) 16-valve Inline-4 engine providing a mileage of 25 city/ 32 highway mpg with an all-wheel drivetrain. With Magnetic Black Pearl exteriors, the SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle) has a previously recorded mileage of 42,685 miles.
Featuring all-season tires and a black grille with chrome surround, the 2019 Nissan Rogue SV has a plethora of features. Some of them include heated front bucket seats with eight-way power driver seats, three 12V DC power outlets, NissanConnect Selective Service Internet Access, engine immobilizer, LED brake lights, LCD monitors in the front, an analog appearance, cruise control with steering wheel controls, cargo space lights, power liftgate rear cargo access, and many other state-of-the-art features.
Further information regarding the 2019 Nissan Rogue SV can be found on the dealership's website at http://www.carvillesautomart.com. Interested customers can schedule a test drive at the dealership by calling (855) 489 9432.
The dealership is located at 2507 Highway 6 and 50, Grand Junction, Colorado 81505.
