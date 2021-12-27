PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Students who attended Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) affiliated high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools submitted videos of up to one minute, memes, and GIFs of up to ten seconds with one goal in mind: raise awareness of the risks associated with distracted driving. "The End DD contest helps our students educate their peers on the dangers of driving distracted in a fun and impactful way. We are grateful for the support provided by Lear Corporation, End DD, and the Casey Feldman Memorial Foundation are honored that our students get to help keep the memory of Casey alive through this contest," says President and Chief Executive Officer of SADD, Rick Birt.
Eligible submissions focused on one of three topics: Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Distracted, Respectful Drivers Don't Drive Distracted, and Distracted Drivers Can't Be Defensive Drivers. Joel Feldman, co-founder of EndDD.org says, "We are so proud of the students across the country who are passionate about keeping their friends and family safe by speaking up when they see dangerous driving from their peers."
The 2021 contest featured three judges: Elizabeth Christie of the Lear Corporation, Ryan McMahon, Vice President of Insurance and Government Affairs at Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), and Emily Stein, President of Safe Roads Alliance. Each has dedicated a large part of their careers to safer roads and safe driving.
According to Lear Corporation's President and CEO, Ray Scott, "Lear's goal is to educate family, friends and communities on the dangers of distracted driving. We appreciate the students' participation in the contest, which we hope will raise additional awareness of the issue and ultimately prevent distracted driving."
Awarding nearly $14,000 in prizes, the 2021 Video and Meme Contest Winners include:
Winning Videos
First place: Jocelyn Pepe from Queensbury High School in Queensbury, New York
Second place: Fatima Morales from Helix Charter High School in La Mesa, California
Third place: Jenna Capozzi from Suffolk County Community College in Lake Grove, New York
Winning Memes
High School Meme Winners
First place: Emma Carpenter from Church Hill, Tennessee
Second place: Trevor Pevovar from Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee
Third place: Amitesh Verna from Indian Hill High School in Cincinnati, Ohio
Middle School Meme Winner
First place: Christopher Garrett from Arizona
You can visit EndDD.org to view these thought-provoking and creative memes and videos. "Distracted driving has become an epidemic. If our Video and Meme Contest can help prevent distracted driving and by proxy, other destructive decisions, we will continue to encourage kids, teens, and young adults to think for themselves and make safe driving choices.", says Mr. Feldman.
Congratulations to 2021's Video and Meme Contest Winners!
About EndDD.org
End Distracted Driving (EndDD.org) was founded by Joel Feldman and Dianne Anderson in 2009 as a project of the Casey Feldman Memorial Foundation. Casey Feldman, 21, was struck and killed by a distracted driver in July 2009 in Ocean City, NJ. The mission of EndDD.org is to save lives from distracted driving through advocacy, education, and action. Since its inception, EndDD.org has amassed a network of hundreds of volunteer speakers and provided science-based distracted driving presentations to nearly half a million students nationwide.
