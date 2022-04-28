Wide Range of Certified Pre-Owned Toyota Vehicles Available at Hesser Toyota.
JANESVILLE, Wis., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toyota has always been dedicated to designing and manufacturing high-quality vehicles. This commitment is evident in all their vehicles. A Certified Pre-Owned Toyota has everything one looks for in a used car, plus so much more, with outstanding reliability and durability and the newest technology, comfort, and safety features. There are numerous benefits to owning and driving a Toyota Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. A used Toyota must pass a series of tests and inspections before being designated as a Certified Pre-Owned Toyota vehicle, ensuring that it meets Toyota's commitment to quality.
Drivers in and around the Janesville area in Wisconsin who want to purchase good condition certified used vehicles can now buy them at the Hesser Toyota dealership. Certified used vehicles go through a thorough inspection before being available for sale. Customers can verify the AutoCheck reports available for the certified used vehicles at the dealership. From Certified Pre-Owned Toyota crossovers and SUVs to pickup trucks, sedans, hybrids, hatchbacks, and electric cars, Hesser Toyota has them all for sale. Customers in the area can take them for a test drive anytime.
Additional benefits of the Toyota Certified Used Vehicles include:
- 160-point quality assurance inspection
- 7-year or 100,000-mile Limited Powertrain Warranty
- 7-year or 100,000-mile Roadside Assistance
- Free CarFax ® Vehicle History Report
- 12-month or 12,000-mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty
Interested residents of the area can stop by Hesser Toyota to learn more about the current selection of Certified Pre-Owned Toyota models. Contact the dealership on the dealership website or call the dealership at 608-754-7754. Interested buyers of Janesville can also head out to the showroom located at 1811 Humes Rd., Janesville, Wisconsin, 53545, to see the current selection in person.
