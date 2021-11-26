CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After welcoming the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Sedan, Prince Edward Island's premier Honda dealership, Capital Honda, has welcomed the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback at its showroom in Charlottetown. The ace Honda dealership invites interested customers to check out its latest addition and schedule a test drive.

Capital Honda currently houses four new 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback models – two LX and two Sport Touring trims. The newly arrived 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback at the Capital Honda dealership starts at an MSRP of $28,000 for the base LX trim and goes up to $35,000 for the top-end Sport Touring trim.

Eligible customers who would like to finance the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback can get financing at 2.49% APR for 24 months. Interested parties can get online pre-approval for financing at Capital Honda by filling out an application with their details.

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback comes in three trim levels – LX, Sport, and Sport Touring. Under the hood of the base LX trim is a 2.0-liter, 16-valve, Port Injection, DOHC, i-VTEC® 4-cylinder engine that makes 158 horsepower @ 6,500 rpm and 138 pound-feet of torque @ 4,200 rpm. The Sport and Sport Touring trim levels are powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter, 16-valve, Direct Injection, DOHC, 4-cylinder engine that generates 180 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm and 177 pound-feet of torque @ 1,700 – 4,500 rpm. All three trims are equipped with a standard continuously variable transmission (CVT) or an available 6-speed manual transmission (MT).

To learn more about the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback at Capital Honda, interested buyers can visit http://www.capitalhonda.com. Customers can also schedule a test drive at the Capital Honda dealership via text or call at 902-566-1101. For those who want to visit the showroom in person, Capital Honda is located at 40 Lower Malpeque Road.

