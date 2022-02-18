LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that can help drivers choose the best car insurance deductible.
The car insurance deductible is a factor that helps drivers be in control of how much they pay on their car insurance premiums. The deductible is the amount the driver has to pay after filing a claim. After the deductible is paid, the insurance kicks in and covers the remaining expenses. A deductible is a separate cost from the car insurance rate. In most cases, the deductible is a specific dollar amount.
In order to choose the best car insurance deductible, drivers should consider the following:
- The difference between car insurance and health insurance deductible. Most persons are familiar with deductibles from their health insurance coverage. Car insurance deductibles are a bit different. Health insurance deductibles are based on a yearly amount, while car insurance deductibles apply per accident.
- How much is the deductible? Policyholders can choose their deductible amount for their coverage. The difficult part for drivers is figuring out what amount best fits their situations. A high deductible will lower the price of insurance premiums. A lower deductible will increase the insurance rates, but the policyholder will pay less per accident before the insurance policy kicks in. The good news is that after choosing a deductible amount, drivers are not stuck with it forever and they can easily change it when they want.
- When do drivers need a deductible? Collision, comprehensive, and uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) are the coverages that require a deductible to be paid before the policy kicks in. In most states, the minimum required coverage doesn't require coverage options that need a deductible.
- When the deductibles don't apply? In some cases, the policyholder will not have to pay the deductible. If the other driver is at fault, then the at fault's driver's insurance company will have to pay for any damage. If the policyholder is filling a liability claim, he will not have to pay a deductible. Liability insurance doesn't have deductibles. Filling a claim for a glass repairs claim also doesn't needs a deductible to be paid. Glass repairs are covered under comprehensive coverage.
- What to know before picking a deductible? First, drivers should consider creating an emergency fund before getting a deductible. This fund can be used to pay out out-of-pocket costs for incidents that are less expensive than the deductible amount. It's cheaper to pay out-of-pocket $500 for fixing a fence, than paying $1,000 for the deductible of the insurance to kick in in order to fix the same fence. Secondly, policyholders should consider the worth of their vehicles. In many cases, it's not worth it to keep comprehensive and collision coverage on cheap, older vehicles. Finally, drivers should always be prepared for the unknown. If a driver chooses a high deductible, then he should be ready to pay out the deductible if the damage amount is higher than the deductible.
