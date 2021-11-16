CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals planning to buy a versatile vehicle with best-in-class power and cargo space, a host of driver-assist technologies, family-focused innovations, and design inspired by SUV can consider the 2022 Kia Carnival MPV. The MPV is available in all locations of the Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships.
With a starting MSRP of $32,100, the 2022 Kia Carnival MPV has been updated with styling, features and technology that can satisfy everyone. It comes in five trim level options: LX, LX Seat Package, EX, SX and SX Prestige. The SUV is powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 engine that puts out 290 horsepower and comes with a standard eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.
The 2022 Kia Carnival MPV has a modern interior with a panoramic sunroof, reclining second-row seat with pop-up footrests and a spacious cargo area. Interior technology and the infotainment system have been updated and come with a standard eight-inch display and an optional 12.3-inch display and standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration. The cabin has up to 9 USB ports, the SX trim has a rear-seat entertainment system and the SX-Prestige trim gets a 12-speaker Bose® stereo.
Kia has taken good care of the safety of the driver and passengers by offering many standard driver-assistance features, including automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic high-beam headlamps, lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control.
Interested customers can learn more about the 2022 Kia Carnival MPV by visiting the Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships website. Individuals who have questions can reach out to the sales team of the dealership or visit in person.
