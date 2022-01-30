CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo., Jan. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is a splendid piece of news for the customers who are planning to purchase a vehicle this new year. Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships offers online pre-approval for auto loans for customers in Missouri and Illinois. With the help of an easy online application, interested customers can now check for their pre-approval eligibility online and make their next vehicle purchase a hassle-free process.
At Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships, the finance specialists help the customers with customized finance packages that are tailor-made for their requirements and budget. Since this group of dealerships has connections and experience with a wide variety of financial institutions, it enables them to provide financing for all credit levels. To check eligibility, interested parties can fill in a basic application form on their official website. Some of the basic information include name, email address, phone number, residential address, employer info and gross monthly income. To make the process even faster and user-friendly, customers can also fill in some basic details of the vehicle (the make, model, year, trim and total loan amount) they are planning to purchase. All personally identifiable information collected will be used by the staff only to facilitate a relationship or business transaction. Also, industry-standard data encryption techniques are being used to protect all information.
Interested individuals who would like to learn more about the online pre-approval process for financing the car purchase available at select Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships locations can visit the dealership's official website. Customers who have further questions and wish to speak to a customer care agent can reach out by phone as well.
Media Contact
David Hendricks, Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships, 314-966-1000, Dhendricks@chrisauffenberg.com
SOURCE Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships