CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers interested in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra can find the vehicle at the Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships. The 2022 Hyundai Elantra has unique styling and a spacious cabin to satisfy any sedan enthusiast. The vehicle's cabin is decked with a futuristic design and various high-end features.
Three powerful engine options are available in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra, depending on the chosen trims. The first is a 2.0-liter inline 4-cylinder engine that makes 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. The second is a 1.6-liter turbocharged Inline-4 that produces 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. The third is a 2.0-liter Inline-4 that generates 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque.
Behind the wheels, the drivers will have access to excellent technology features. These features include a standard 8.0-inch center display and an optional 10.3-inch digital gauge display. Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ connectivity are standard in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra. Individuals will get a digital key feature that will allow them to open the vehicle with a smartphone or a near field communication (NFC) key card.
A plethora of driver-assistance features come standard with the 2022 Hyundai Elantra. The standard SmartSense™ safety suite includes pedestrian detection, front automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist with centering function, automatic high beams and driver attention warning. Higher trims will have rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, rear automatic emergency braking, highway driving assist and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go.
Interested individuals who would like to learn more about the 2022 Hyundai Elantra, now available at select Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships locations, can visit the dealership. Customers who have queries and want to speak to the sales executive can call any one of the seven locations by phone.
