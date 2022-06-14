Customers near Cape Girardeau, MO, can now get pre-approval for auto loans from the Chris Auffenberg Family of dealerships.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chris Auffenberg Family of dealerships located near Cape Girardeau in Missouri is now offering online pre-approval for auto loans for the customers in the locality. Irrespective of the customers' credit histories, they can get pre-approvals for vehicle loans. Interested parties are requested to visit their official website and fill out a simple and secure online application form to start the process.
No matter what the customers' credit score is, the experienced finance specialists at the Chris Auffenberg family of dealerships will be able to get a customized finance package owing to their partnership with multiple financial institutions and lenders. Prospective buyers must fill in their basic personal data, employment info, and the details of the vehicle they are planning to purchase. All personally verifiable data collected through this application will be stored securely and encrypted. The dealership's Credit Application staff will use this information only to facilitate a relationship or a business transaction.
Drivers are encouraged to visit any of the locations of the Chris Auffenberg family of dealerships in Missouri or Illinois. For any further information, customers can also reach out to their friendly and knowledgeable customer care team via call/text/email.
