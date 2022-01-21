STONY PLAIN, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still at large, Alberta drivers who own a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, or RAM vehicle can buy accessories for their cars from the comfort of their home on the Stony Plain Chrysler dealership's website.
The Stony Plain Chrysler dealership sells new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM models and houses a large inventory of pre-owned vehicles at its showroom in and serves the entire Edmonton metropolitan region from its dealership location in Stony Plain. The dealership also offers auto parts and services and sells OEM accessories for all Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM models from the 2018 model year onwards at its brick-and-mortar parts department or at its dedicated accessories store on its website.
Customers interested in shopping for accessories for their Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, or RAM vehicle online can find the "Accessory Build & Quote" page under the Parts sub-menu on the Stony Plain Chrysler website, http://www.stonyplainchrysler.ca
The interactive accessory builder on the dealer's website allows customers to access their vehicle model or build their accessory pack and get a price quote for the accessories at the click of a button, all from the comfort of their home or office.
Upon entering the Accessory Build & Quote page, customers need to select their Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, or RAM model by choosing the categories or the vehicles button on the top right corner of the webpage. The categories button shows the vehicle type – cars, SUVs, trucks, and vans, while the vehicles button shows all the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM models.
Customers can further select their model by year from 2018 to 2022 by clicking the year on the top left-hand side of the page. After selecting the year, make, and model, customers need to choose the specific trim to proceed with the build.
The accessories builder shows the top accessories for the selected model right at the top for saving time, but customers can choose from other categories like audio/video, cargo, covers, deflectors, floor mats, racks, splash guards, spoilers, suspension, safety & security, touch-up paint pens, towing, trims, wheels and find the desired accessory more by expanding the relevant category.
Buyers can add their desired accessories to the cart and view the quote with GST and installation included on certain accessories. Customers can also find the quote validity and get the quote emailed or print it online by entering their contact details. Eligible customers can also use the payment calculator to calculate the payments monthly or bi-weekly.
For more details, interested parties can visit the Stony Plain Chrysler dealership website, http://www.stonyplainchrysler.ca, email gerrit@stonyplainchrysler.com or call 888 245-0144.
Customers may also contact the Stony Plain Chrysler dealership's main store at 587-760-1500. Stony Plain Chrysler is located at 4004 51 Street Stony Plain.
