WARRENDALE, Pa., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Alliance for Mobility Testing and Standardization (IAMTS) today announced the addition of three new member organizations: the China Intelligent and Connected Vehicles (Beijing) Research Institute Co.,Ltd. (CICV), Marmara University and BigTRI. These new members further strengthen IAMTS membership in China and expand membership to Turkey.
"The foundation of IAMTS is a broad international collaboration," said Peter Doty, secretariat for IAMTS. "As such, it was natural to add CICV to strengthen our relationships in China. Bringing in Maramara University and BigTRI further expands our membership into the innovative and expanding market of Turkey."
China Intelligent and Connected Vehicles (Beijing) Research Institute Co.,Ltd. (CICV)
CICV was jointly initiated by China Society of Automotive Engineers (China SAE), China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) and China Industry Innovation Alliance for the Intelligent and Connected Vehicles (CAICV). It has the vision to make cars safer, more intelligent, convenient, and comfortable while also improving the harmony between cars, people, and the environment. In 2019, CICV was approved as the "National Innovation Center of Intelligent and Connected Vehicles" by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
"CICV will continue making breakthroughs in key generic technologies, building innovation service platforms, cultivating high-end professionals, and lead the development of the industry, building new infrastructure, and supporting Chinese solutions and standards for intelligent and connected vehicles. We are excited to join IAMTS and hope we can enhance China's position in the global value chain in intelligent and connected vehicles and related industries together," said Yueyun Xu, director of Scenarios Library & Simulation department.
Marmara University
Marmara University, at almost 139 years old, is the largest and one of the leading institutions of higher education in Turkey. With more than 70,000 students and close to 3,000 academic staff, Marmara University also boasts a strong research reputation. This research extends to connected and autonomous vehicles where they have broken new ground in the world by establishing a development & test infrastructure for transportation, automotive, telecommunication sectors and connected vehicles, smart transportation, smart city applications that will enable the tests of connected and autonomous vehicles in all kinds of environments and conditions.
"It is a great honor, pleasure, and privilege to be a member of IAMTS, in addition to being the first member organization from Turkey. As the country's leading university in connected cars, V2X technologies, and CAV, we will be delighted to contribute to IAMTS with our laboratories, infrastructure and researchers," said Dr. Professor Müjdat Soytürk, Maramara University department of computer engineering and manager of MInD-NET laboratory and VeNIT research group. "By participating in IAMTS, we will contribute to rapid development, testing, and standardization of CAV and C-ITS both in the country and internationally."
BigTRI
BigTRI is a spin-off company aiming to create a value chain between academia and the industry through close collaboration and R&D projects. From research and prototyping to product creation and branding, BigTRI operates in the fields of machine learning/artificial intelligence, image processing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to provide custom solutions for real-world problems in automotive, manufacturing, health, and smart cities.
"Being a part of IAMTS means being at the heart of testing, standardization, and certification of advanced mobility systems and services. BigTRI's expertise on Digital Twins, real-world applications, and innovative solutions will contribute to CAV, verification & validation, and HiL/SiL testing. I believe, as a global community, the contribution we make towards more reliable, sustainable, and safe automated vehicles will build a better future," said Kutalmış Coşkun, partner at BigTRI.
IAMTS, is a global, membership-based alliance of organizations involved in the testing, standardization and certification of advanced mobility systems and services. The alliance works to develop and grow an international portfolio of smart mobility testbeds that meet the highest quality implementation and operational standards.
For more information about IAMTS, including membership, please visit: http://iamts.org or contact info@iamts.org.
SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (SAE ITC®) is an affiliate of SAE International. The SAE ITC team specializes in establishing and managing consortia by providing proven processes, tools and resources. SAE ITC enables public, private, academic and government organizations to connect and collaborate in neutral, pre-competitive forums thus empowering the setting and implementation of strategic business improvements in highly engineered industries globally. http://www.sae-itc.com
Media Contact
Tory Irwin, SAE International, 724.772.7526, pr@sae.org
SOURCE International Alliance for Mobility Testing and Standardization (IAMTS)