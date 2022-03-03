SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Franchise Association (IFA) today named Claire Lamarche and Jean-Francois Joyal, owners of UniglassPlus/Ziebart Carleton Place in Carleton Place, ON, as Franchisees of the Year. Lamarche and Joyal were honored at IFA's 62nd Annual Convention in San Diego, California, for being outstanding franchise establishment owner-operators.
"Franchisee of the Year Awards are the highest honors presented to individual franchisees," said Matthew Haller, President, and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "These local business owners, like Claire and Jean-Francois, represent some of the best entrepreneurs in the country, and we are proud to recognize their contributions to their communities, their employees, and all those they serve."
The Franchisee of the Year Award, sponsored by IFA's partner Paychex, recognizes leading franchisees who exemplify at least one of IFA's "Open for Opportunity" core pillars: Community, Workforce, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Veterans.
"We are so proud of Claire and Jean-Francois and their accomplishments," said Maurice Filion, president, Uniban Canada. "They work very hard to deliver excellent customer experience and the highest level of auto glass repair quality, not to mention their commitment to giving back to the community they serve. They are certainly deserving of this recognition and a role model for our entire Uniban Canada family."
Lamarche and Joyal were nominated by Driven Brands, the parent company of the Uniban Canada family of brands, and selected by IFA for their involvement in the local Carleton Place community, including donations to the Breakfast Club of Canada, support of the Lanark Food Bank, and contributions to the Carleton Place hospital and other local charities. They also are active supporters of the UniglassPlus marketing and business initiatives and have built a strong local network among other business owners.
A recent IFA study showed that franchising helped lead U.S. economic recovery in 2021, with an exceptional job and business growth across all franchising sectors. The industry on average provides higher wages, better benefits, and more leave than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater opportunities to underserved communities and aspiring entrepreneurs, according to Oxford Economics research.
Visit UniglassPlus.com for more information.
###
About Uniban Canada
Uniban Canada is a leading technology-based provider of automotive glass repair, replacement, and ADAS calibration services. Through its leading brands like UniglassPlus, VitroPlus, Go! Glass and Docteur du Pare-Brise, it serves vehicle owners, fleets, and insurance carriers. Uniban Canada also offers technology-enabled glass claims management services for insurance carriers. Uniban Canada is a part of the Driven Brands family of automotive aftermarket companies.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,400 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates more than $1 billion in revenue from more than $4 billion in system-wide sales.
Media Contact
Melissa Kwiatkowski, UniglassPlus, 4164550338, melissa.kwiatkowski@drivenbrands.com
SOURCE UniglassPlus