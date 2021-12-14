Selecting 93 research and 93 development specialties in nine fields
LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE), and the Higher Education Press of China today released their fifth annual collaborative report - "Engineering Fronts 2021". The report, which was launched at a joint forum in Beijing, has identified the hottest areas in engineering research and development.
"Engineering Fronts 2021" identified 93 global engineering research fronts and 93 engineering development fronts in nine fields, aligned to the nine academic divisions under CAE. They are mechanical and vehicle engineering; information and electronic engineering; chemical, metallurgical, and materials engineering; energy and mining engineering; civil, hydraulic, and architectural engineering; environmental and light textile engineering; agriculture; medicine and health; engineering management. This year's report has also highlighted 28 noteworthy key engineering research fronts and 28 noteworthy key engineering development fronts.
An engineering front is defined as a key direction for the future development of engineering science and technology. The engineering research fronts are identified based on citation data from the Web of Science™ as well as nomination by experts in engineering research. The engineering development fronts are identified based on the patent data in the Derwent Innovation™, as well as nomination by experts or patent analysis by patent industry peers.
Jeremy Lawson, Senior Vice President, Academia and Government Markets, Clarivate, said: "We are very proud to work together with the Chinese Academy of Engineering and the Higher Education Press of China to launch 'Engineering Fronts 2021', our fifth annual collaborative report. This is a very important report as its content guides us to the future research and development of engineering. At Clarivate, our vision is to improve the way the world creates, protects and advances innovation. Collaborations with global research organizations such as CAE are key to how we will help to advance global scientific research."
Zhong Zhihua, Vice President of the Chinese Academy of Engineering said: "The annual Engineering Fronts report has become an important part in providing direction for academic research by CAE. We will continue to track the frontier of global engineering research, grasp the general trend of global science and technology development, study the new direction of scientific and technological revolution, and provide a stronger driving force for high-quality economic and social development."
The 28 noteworthy key engineering research fronts are:
Key engineering research fronts
Field
Flexible robotic endoscopy systems for minimally invasive surgery
Mechanical and vehicle engineering
Unmanned underwater vehicle
Mechanical and vehicle engineering
Micro insect-inspired flapping-wing vehicle
Mechanical and vehicle engineering
In-memory computing technology for intelligent computing
Information and electronic engineering
Photonic-electronic integrated circuits
Information and electronic engineering
Integrated microwave photonics
Information and electronic engineering
Novel high-performance ceramic energy storage materials and capacitors
Chemical, metallurgical, and materials engineering
Synthesis of multicarbon platform compounds from CO2
Chemical, metallurgical, and materials engineering
Coupling hydrogen metallurgy to nuclear hydrogen production
Chemical, metallurgical, and materials engineering
Regulation and control of theories and methods in power systems using a high proportion of renewable energy
Energy and mining engineering
Research on inherent safety of nuclear fuel, characteristics of reactor safety mechanism, and multidisciplinary strong coupling mechanism
Energy and mining engineering
Key technologies and challenges for natural gas hydrate exploitation
Energy and mining engineering
Multi-information perception and early warning of hidden danger of mine disasters
Energy and mining engineering
The eco-environmental effects of interbasin water transfer
Civil, hydraulic, and architectural engineering
Resilience improvement of transportation infrastructure
Civil, hydraulic, and architectural engineering
Low-carbon long-life cement-based materials
Civil, hydraulic, and architectural engineering
Response mechanism of the soil carbon pool to global climate change
Environmental and light textile engineering
Compound extreme climate events and disaster risk
Environmental and light textile engineering
Preparation and functional application of superwetting biomass-based composite fibers
Environmental and light textile engineering
Cross-specific transmission mechanism of important zoonoses
Agriculture
Motion control and flexible operation of agricultural robots
Agriculture
Hybrid breeding of aquatic animals and its molecular mechanism
Agriculture
Molecular mechanism of genetic evolution and cross-species transmission with SARS-CoV-2
Medicine and health
Aging mechanism and intervention
Medicine and health
Universal CAR-T cell immunotherapy
Medicine and health
Research on the human-computer trust and collaboration mechanism in human-computer collaborative decision-making
Engineering management
Research on blockchain-based data security management
Engineering management
Research on the low-carbon transition management and driving mechanism of energy system
Engineering management
28 noteworthy key engineering development fronts are:
Key engineering development fronts
Field
Reusable spaceplane
Mechanical and vehicle engineering
Development of coexisting-cooperative-cognitive robots
Mechanical and vehicle engineering
Self-organized collaboration of multiple unmanned surface systems
Mechanical and vehicle engineering
Chiplet design and chip-level three-dimensional stacking microsystem integration technology
Information and electronic engineering
High-resolution millimeter-wave radar 4D imaging technology
Information and electronic engineering
Ultrafast laser cross-scale micro-nano manufacturing technology
Information and electronic engineering
Industrialization of low-cost and high-efficiency perovskite solar cells
Chemical, metallurgical, and materials engineering
Deep purification and resource utilization of waste gas from the process industry
Chemical, metallurgical, and materials engineering
Technology for large-scale homogeneous high-entropy alloy preparation
Chemical, metallurgical, and materials engineering
Key technologies for low-cost, high-power, and high-efficiency alkaline water electrolysis (AWE)
Energy and mining engineering
Research and development of key technologies and equipment for the biomass hydrogen production mechanism in high-temperature gas-cooled reactors
Energy and mining engineering
Intelligent and efficient drilling tool assembly and drilling and completion technology
Energy and mining engineering
High temperature resistant tool and system of measurement for drilling
Energy and mining engineering
Intelligent construction technology for building engineering
Civil, hydraulic, and architectural engineering
Intelligent and integrated sewage treatment devices for village and town
Civil, hydraulic, and architectural engineering
Indoor and outdoor integrated high-precision positioning and navigation system
Civil, hydraulic, and architectural engineering
Atmospheric oxidation capacity and ozone pollution control
Environmental and light textile engineering
Marine bionic antifouling technology
Environmental and light textile engineering
Development of new functional natural cellulose fibers
Environmental and light textile engineering
Technology of genotype-phenotype association analysis in crop breeding population
Agriculture
Gene editing and plant disease resistance
Agriculture
Seriously degraded forest and grassland ecological restoration technology
Agriculture
Clinical translational application of brain-computer interface technology
Medicine and health
Genetically engineered organ xenotransplantation technology
Medicine and health
Tumor neoantigen vaccines
Medicine and health
Big data based disease diagnosis and prediction system and technology
Engineering management
City information modeling (CIM) and systems
Engineering management
Blockchain-based quality information tracking method and system
Engineering management
About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.
About the Chinese Academy of Engineering
The Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) is the highest honorary and advisory academic institution in the nation's fields of engineering sciences and technology. It is dedicated to uniting outstanding talents in engineering to lead innovation and development in China. The highest decision-making body in the CAE is the General Assembly, which selects new members every two years through voting. The CAE has nine academic divisions, six special committees and one general administration department.
For more information, please visit http://en.cae.cn/en/
Clarivate media contact
Jack Wan, External Communications Director
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-the-chinese-academy-of-engineering-and-the-higher-education-press-of-china-release-annual-joint-report-to-identify-186-engineering-fronts-301443962.html
SOURCE Clarivate Plc