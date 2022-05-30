The Baton Rouge-based personal injury law firm comments on a recent article that drivers must assume responsibility for making sure that everyone inside of their vehicle is safely buckled up.
BATON ROUGE, La., May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A May 23 article on KTBS 3 reports on Louisiana's "Click It or Ticket" campaign, sponsored by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. The LHSC has provided additional money to pay for added police officers who will be on the road through June 6. Their primary task will be spotting and pulling over drivers and passengers flouting Louisiana's seat belt laws. The campaign is in response to a notable rise in the number of traffic deaths that accompanied the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Baton Rouge-based Russell Law Firm LLC says that the program is a good reminder of the importance of buckling up, but everyone on the road should understand that a fine of $50 for a first offense or $75 for a second seat-belt ticket is nothing compared to the price of being involved in a deadly accident. The firm says that not only should drivers refuse to get started until everyone on board is belted, they also need to follow all other traffic laws and use greater caution while driving to protect themselves and others from injury and death.
Russell Law Firm says that every working car accident lawyer has been on cases over the last two years where bad driving habits encouraged by under populated streets and highways have caused debilitating or deadly accidents. The firm notes that it is all too common for pedestrians to have to leap back toward the sidewalk to avoid drivers speeding around corners. Drivers need to realize that their cars are deadly weapons weighing thousands of pounds that can very easily disable or kill pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists, and people in other cars even when driving at ordinary speeds, says Russell Law Firm.
Returning to the topic of seatbelts, the Russell Law Firm notes that too many young people – not to mention older folks who should know better -- feel that wearing seatbelts is somehow uncool or unnecessary – and that insisting that passengers are belted is somehow a social faux pas. The truth is that people who take the responsibility of driving others are liable for what happens to people in their car. Most of all, the Russell Law Firms says, being responsible for the deaths of friends is the worst party foul of all.
