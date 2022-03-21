WINCHESTER, Va., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the Do More Days event, CMA's Hyundai of Winchester is doing more so that prospective buyers can get more. Regarded as Mid-Atlantic's only employee-owned dealership, it ensures that customers get the most out of the used car they want to buy. This event is ongoing and will be active until the end of April.
Considered as a game-changer, this event includes an extra set of keys with every purchase, the Love it or Leave it Return Program and two years of complimentary maintenance. Interested shoppers do not need to fret about losing their keys as they now possess an extra one. Meanwhile, customers get three days to return the vehicle or 30 days to exchange it under the Love it or Leave it Return Program.
Furthermore, two years of complimentary maintenance includes engine oil and oil filter replacement, chassis lubrication, tire rotation and pressure adjustment and multi-point vehicle inspection. Moreover, the dealership also provides a Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty on most used vehicles at no additional cost. This warranty covers the essential component groups to keep your vehicle running, i.e., the engine, transmission and drivetrain assembly.
To take advantage of the event, customers are requested to visit the dealership at 2934 Valley Ave, Winchester, Virginia 22601, United States. They can log on to the dealership's website for more information. Questions can be directed to 855-463-5530.
