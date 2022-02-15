ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There's a new way to buy and sell a used car in the U.S. and Canada, and all forms of auto consumers will want to pay attention! With countless "Johnny-come-latelies" that have come on the scene recently, Coach & Gavel, a U.S. based online auto auction site which soft-launched on February 11th, appears to be the only new online auto auction site with enough key differentiators to possibly steal some bananas away from the 800-pound gorilla in the space, Bring A Trailer.
Coach & Gavel Touts Key Differentiators Versus Industry Competitors – Making Them Truly Unique:
- 100% Free Listing Cost for Sellers (sellers pay $0 to list and sell their car...it's simply risk-free)
- The Lowest Buyers' Fees by a mile (At 2.5% of the winning bid price, with a maximum fee of $2,500 for vehicles over $100K, and minimum fee of just $125, it's 50+% Cheaper than competing auctions)
- A Safer, More Convenient Way for automobile consumers to buy and sell a used car (100% touchless - with no awkward calls, meet-ups, or negotiations...just a simple, virtual format)
- The Most Inclusive Community (open to average consumers with zero car knowledge or interest...not just intimidating enthusiasts with oil and gas in their veins)
- The Widest Variety of Offerings (any price, make, model, style, or condition - as long as issues are thoroughly documented and disclosed)
- The Fastest Approval and Listing Process (instead of weeks and months, like with other competitors, it merely takes 1-2 days)
- The only online car auction site with Set It and Forget It Auto Bidding Capability (for those with jobs and life commitments that may prohibit them from watching an auction from their work computer or phone until the end)
- The Most Worry Free Experience (sellers and bidders are thoroughly vetted and rules are heavily enforced to ensure participants follow through on obligations)
- The Friendliest Participants (comments are limited to those who have actually placed a bid on a respective car - screening out unnecessary requests and negative commentary by those not truly interested in buying)
- The only online car auction site with 5 Mandatory Videos of the Seller's Vehicle (to ensure honesty and transparency for what buyers are bidding on)
- The only online car auction site with a 5-Star, Transaction-Based, Peer-To-Peer Rating System (incentivizing users who want to remain members of the community to behave honestly and appropriately)
The online car auction industry is certainly not a new concept. In the past decade, more and more auto consumers have dipped their toes in the water of a format that challenges the stuffy, brick & mortar model that their parents and grandparents were forced to adhere to. In the last 3 years though, there has been a massive influx of new adopters. Then this past year (2021) auto consumers really accelerated the trend in choosing to buy or sell their cars via online auctions. According to classic car insurer, Hagerty, online auto auction sales were up 107% year over year in 2021 - with sales totaling over $1 billion. That's significant growth and a clear indicator that consumers want to simplify their car buying and selling experience, maintain more control, and do it all from the convenience of their computer or smart device.
Enter Coach & Gavel, the newest consumer-focused, online auction site for vehicles. "After watching from the sidelines for several years, and even buying and selling a car or two from established online auto auctions along the way, the folks at Coach & Gavel are hanging up their shingle on the promise to save time and money, eliminate stress, and provide a higher degree of honesty for everyday automotive consumers – not just die-hard enthusiasts" said the PR Team at Coach & Gavel.
Their Team went on to say that "buyers' fees at competing auction sites are just too high, listings take way too long to go live, bidding requires too much time and involvement, comments sections have become a larger attraction/distraction than the cars themselves in some cases, and competing sites have unfairly rejected listings of incredible modern and classic offerings while also nearly eliminating the majority price demographic of the used auto world ($5,000 to $15,000) altogether. Coach & Gavel is looking to change all of this and more though by charging the lowest buyers' fee in the industry (2.5%), being open to all price points and conditions, getting vehicle submissions approved and listed faster, limiting comments to only those who have placed a bid, and perhaps most importantly...allowing bidders to set the highest amount they're willing to pay, and then letting the computer bid incrementally for them."
No other online auto auction site is doing these things, and it's going to be very interesting to see if Coach & Gavel can attract enough new adopters, as well as existing customers of competing auction sites, to make a name for themselves. It's certainly going to be entertaining to watch.
Coach & Gavel's Team says that pre-launch, they assembled a respectable roster of classic and modern cars for bidders to peruse and bid on. They are looking to grow that roster further though in the coming weeks with interested sellers who visit their site. Listings are always 100% FREE, so sellers really have nothing to lose. Coach & Gavel plans to begin its live auctions March 1st.
