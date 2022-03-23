MELBOURNE, Fla., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hyundai enthusiasts in Melbourne, Florida, can rejoice as the Coastal Hyundai dealership has added the renowned 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 to its inventory. The electric SUV is offered in three trim levels: S, SE, and Limited. Currently, the 2022 Ioniq 5 SE is available on the lot of Coastal Hyundai.
With a driver-centric cabin that boasts a long list of impressive features, the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is an electric SUV worth the investment. Furthermore, the SUV can cover a 303-mile range on a fully charged battery. In addition, the SUV features exciting interior technology like 12.3-inch HD touchscreen navigation, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless device charging, and many more. The buyers can find all the relevant information related to the SUV on the dealership's official website.
Interested buyers looking to drive home the new 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 can learn more about the electric SUV by exploring the features in person and taking it for a test drive. Customers are encouraged to contact the dealership at 321-499-2999 or visit the showroom in person at 915 New Haven Avenue in Melbourne, FL.
Media Contact
TJ Watson, Coastal Hyundai, 888-928-4762, tjwatson123@yahoo.com
SOURCE Coastal Hyundai