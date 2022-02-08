COCOA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cocoa Hyundai has welcomed a new addition to its inventory – the 2022 Hyundai Tucson that offers buyers more luxury and safety than ever before. The popular Hyundai Tucson holds a strong appeal for crossover SUV shoppers in the Cocoa area. For 2022, the Hyundai Tucson makes a splash with its fourth generation. This next-generation version includes a complete refresh throughout the interior and exterior, a revised range of powertrain options and several new in-cabin features. Cocoa customers are encouraged to browse the dealership's website for more information on the trims, features and colors.
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson continues to impress us with its available plethora of safety and interior features. Features like 64-color ambient lighting, a larger touch display screen, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ leather material, heated seats, a power liftgate, a keyless ignition, a quality sound system, USB ports, a panoramic sunroof and other equipment are available in some or all trim levels, adding to the car's fresh appearance. Furthermore, all Tucson trims in 2022 come included with SmartSense® safety features. Adaptive cruise control, pedestrian recognition, a 360-degree video system, blind-spot monitoring and a slew of other premium features all work together to improve your road safety.
This compact crossover SUV is available in four different trim levels- SE, SEL, N-line and Limited. At the time of writing this release, the dealership reported having up to eight models of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson in stock. Hence, potential buyers in the Space Coast area are encouraged to check the dealership's online inventory as soon as possible and take this SUV home.
To learn more about this vehicle or for any other queries, Cocoa area residents can contact our sales team at 321-631-2444 or visit our website. Cocoa Hyundai is located at 1825 West King Street in Cocoa, FL. The dealership is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday it is open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Media Contact
Ian Poe, Cocoa Hyundai, 321-241-2063, ianatcoastal@gmail.com
SOURCE Cocoa Hyundai