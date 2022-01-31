STOCKTON, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Students graduating from college near Stockton, California, are offered an excellent opportunity. Stockton Hyundai is offering a college graduate program for recent college graduates in the area. With this offer, eligible candidates can avail themselves of a $400 bonus toward the lease or purchase of a brand-new Hyundai vehicle. College graduates who have graduated within the past two years or college students who will graduate within the next six months with necessary employment proof would be eligible for this program.
The Hyundai College Grad Program at Stockton Hyundai is limited to well-qualified customers subject to credit approval through Hyundai Motor Finance (HMF). The documents that have to be submitted by the students to qualify for the program include a copy of the diploma or a letter from a U.S.-accredited college or university's registrar's office stating that the student had graduated within the past two years or will graduate within the next six months, and proof of employment (such as a salary slip) or an offer letter from a prospective employer confirming the employment. Additionally, there should not be any adverse credit history, and verifiable proof of employment or firm commitment from an employer should have a start date no more than 90 days from the date of the finance contract.
For any further information about this offer, prospective buyers can contact the support staff at Stockton Hyundai or visit their official website. The dealership is located at 2979, Auto Center Cir, Stockton, California, 95212. Customers can also reach out to the sales team at Stockton Hyundai by dialing (209) 227-1081.
209-662-6400
