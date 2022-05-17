Mathew's Hyundai offers the college graduate program for students in Marion, Ohio.
MARION, Ohio, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- College graduates near the Marion area in Ohio can now make use of the College Graduate Program offered by Hyundai at Mathew's Hyundai in Marion, Ohio, and get a $400 bonus towards the purchase or lease of a brand-new Hyundai vehicle. This offer is limited to well-qualified customers who meet the predefined criteria and is valid through Jan. 2, 2023.
The Hyundai College Graduate Program is valid for students who graduated from a U.S.-accredited college or registered nursing school within the past two years or will graduate from such a school within the next six months from the date of the finance contract. Customers should not have any adverse credit history, and the offer is subject to credit approval through Hyundai Motor Finance (HMF). Eligible students should submit a copy of their diploma or a letter from their college or university's registrar's office stating that they have graduated within the past 2 years or will graduate within the next six months. Additionally, they should also provide proof of employment (such as a salary slip) or an offer letter from a prospective employer confirming their employment.
Interested parties are requested to drop by Mathew's Hyundai at 1793 Marion Mt. Gilead Road/ Route 95, Marion, OH 43302, or visit the dealership's official website. Prospective buyers are also encouraged to contact the dealership's customer support team at 833-331-0082 for further information about this offer.
