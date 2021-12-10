MILFORD, Conn., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colonial Toyota, an automotive dealership in Milford, CT, has made the car buying process easier with Express Car Buying service. Customers can view the online inventory and choose between 18 models and 97 cars. The dealership has the latest 2022 Toyota models in the inventory. After selecting the vehicle, shoppers will get the best pricing, and they can make payments after choosing the payment options. Customers can also add service and protection plans. Interested buyers can complete the purchase within minutes without even going to the dealership.
After purchasing, car owners can either pick up the car from the dealership or have it delivered. The process is simple and quick. Buying a car is easier than ever with the Express Car Buying services of Colonial Toyota. The dealership has the latest 2022 models like the 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid, 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid, 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, 2022 Tacoma Access Cab, and more in the inventory.
Customers can get more information about the Express Car Buying Service at the Colonial Toyota website. Interested individuals can also check out the model research and comparison pages to get more details on the latest vehicles. The dealership also offers various service specials coupons for customers for vehicle maintenance.
Those who want to learn more can request an appointment from the website. Interested buyers can also visit the dealership at 470 Boston Post Road, Milford, CT.
