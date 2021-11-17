MILFORD, Conn., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colonial Toyota is an automotive dealership in Milford, CT, that is offering pothole special service coupons to customers. This service includes a two-wheel tire balance and a full inspection of steering and suspension to save the vehicle from any damage. It expires on November 30, 2021, and costs $149.99.
Before availing the coupon, customers should know about specific terms and conditions. Tax and disposal fees will be added where applicable. This offer might not be valid on some models and is higher on some models. Customers can either show the coupon or get it printed at the time of servicing. The expert technicians of Colonial Toyota will inspect the vehicle and give speedy services to customers.
Interested individuals can get information regarding the latest Toyota models through model research and comparison pages on the Colonial Toyota website. The dealership also has a Fast Trac service through which customers can buy their favorite vehicle without even visiting the dealership. Colonial Toyota technicians pick up the vehicle from home for maintenance and servicing and deliver it back after properly sanitizing it. Car owners will keep getting updates through calls and messages about the vehicle.
Customers who want to learn more about this coupon can visit the dealership's website. Those who are interested can either take an appointment from the website or call at 203-403-6890. The dealership's showroom is located at 470 Boston Post Road, Milford, CT.
