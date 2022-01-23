MILFORD, Conn., Jan. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colonial Toyota is a Toyota dealership in Milford, Connecticut. The dealership now has the 2022 Toyota Tacoma available in its showroom. Individuals interested in buying the vehicle are encouraged to look at the online inventory on the Colonial Toyota website.
The 2022 Toyota Tacoma comes in SR, SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, and TRD Pro trim levels. The SR and SR5 trims come standard with a 2.7L Inline-4 engine that gives 159 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. Another 3.5L V6 engine is optional for previous trims and is standard on the TRD trims. It generates 278 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. Inside the vehicle is a comfortable cabin with a clutter-free dashboard and soft-touch areas. The higher trims come standard with leather upholstery. The Trail Special Edition has some additional features to impress the buyers. The touchscreen infotainment system is available in 7 and 8-inch sizes in the vehicle.
The dealership also has a Colonial Toyota Truck Center so that shoppers can quickly get the vehicle they want. The Truck Center located across the dealership is packed with trucks with varying trim levels. Colonial Toyota dealership aims to provide the best shopping experience to customers.
Interested individuals can visit the Colonial Toyota website to get more information. The dealership also has many service special coupons that customers can utilize to get maintenance services at a discounted price. Buyers can contact the dealership at 203-403-6890. Colonial Toyota is located at 470 Boston Post Road, Milford, Connecticut.
Mike Bihary, Colonial Toyota, 203-878-7401, mbihary@colonialtoyotact.com
