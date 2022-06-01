NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial vehicle transmission market will be driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of AMT in medium- and heavy-duty trucks. The use of AMT in heavy-duty vehicles offers fuel economy benefits, which reduces vehicular emission levels. European and North American countries are the major adopters of AMT/AT in medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Manufacturers such as Volvo and Daimler are increasingly adopting AMT in trucks.
The global commercial vehicle transmission market size is expected to grow by USD 5.73 million from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period. This report segments the market into type (automatic transmission, manual transmission, and automated manual transmission) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market: Trend
The emergence of 3D printing in truck components is one of the key trends in the market. 3D printing is used in rapid prototyping and AM. In AM, objects of any shape or geometry are produced using digital model data from a 3D model or electronic data sources such as an additive manufacturing file (AMF). AM builds a 3D object from a computer-aided design (CAD) model or AMF file by successively adding material layer by layer.
Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market: Segmentation by Type
The automatic transmission segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. There is high adoption of automatic transmission systems in North America, as SUVs are considered light-duty trucks in this region. Low fuel prices and increasing traffic congestion are the major reasons that are driving the adoption of automatic transmission in North America.
Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market: Segmentation by Geography
North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of AMT in medium- and heavy-duty trucks will drive the global commercial vehicle transmission market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the global commercial vehicle transmission market in North America.
Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market: Major Vendors
Aisin Corp - The company offers commercial vehicle transmission such as 1-motor hybrid transmission, High Torque Capacity RWD Multi Stage Hybrid Transmission, and others.
Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - The company offers fully automatic transmissions to school bus drivers and fleets who know the importance of safety on the road with technologies such as Continuous Power Technology, Prognostics, Shift Energy Management, and FuelSense 2.0.
BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers commercial vehicle transmission such as DualTronic Clutch System, One-Way Clutches (OWC), and others.
Daimler AG - The company offers first automatic transmission developed in-house by Mercedes-Benz, that combines smooth gear-shifting with efficiency.
Dana Inc. - The company offers commercial vehicle transmission such as Hydrostatic Transmissions, Hydrodynamic Powershift Transmissions, And Hydromechanical Variable Transmissions (Hvt).
