SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commsignia, the largest company dedicated to Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity, announced a collaboration with Vulnerable Road User (VRU) safety experts Spoke to provide automotive grade Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) software solutions for cyclists, motorcyclists and e-scooter riders. Spoke is building on Commsignia's more than a decade worth of experience in V2X to connect its users to the digital road safety ecosystem with proven technologies.
As bicycle, motorcycle, scooter and other mobility device ridership grows; unfortunately, so are the safety concerns. According to NHTSA, 891 bicyclists were killed in traffic in 2020 which is 5% up compared to 2019. Innovative cities and fleet operators are not just looking for better ways to understand people on the move, they are also focused on how to improve vulnerable road user's safety.
Commsignia brings in V2X to do that: our broad portfolio includes V2X hardware equipment for all types of vehicles, integration of roadside sensors to provide non-connected users access to the benefits of the V2X ecosystem, all the way to managing V2X devices and collecting anonymized data. With data from V2X, cities and fleet operators can gain valuable insights to improve road safety and traffic efficiency.
"Our vision is to increase safety and efficiency on the road for everyone, all around the globe. Road traffic is changing, and it is important to provide safety solutions for two-wheelers as well. Safety can only be ensured by direct V2X communication, which guarantees that vehicles in close proximity receive potentially life-saving alerts in real time. We are excited to make this a reality by partnering up with Spoke," said Laszlo Virag, CEO of Commsignia.
The highly optimized V2X software stack and safety application suite designed by Commsignia perfectly fits light vehicles and provides secure direct communication between road users and the infrastructure. By integrating Commsignia's V2X stack and safety application suite into a new hardware solution, Spoke plans to offer contextual awareness and V2X warning messages for bicyclists and other light mobility users. Low-latency direct communication between road users is essential for V2X safety applications.
"For the first time ever, vulnerable road users like bicyclists can be digitally 'seen' by cars and they can 'see' the vehicles around them," said Jarrett Wendt, Spoke CEO. "This is possible because of Spoke's partnership with Commsignia which is delivering game-changing, automotive-grade connectivity, and more specifically new and unique algorithms specific to VRUs that literally put them on the map."
Spoke is working with a number of stakeholders, including Qualcomm Technologies, Amazon World Services (AWS) and vehicle, bicycle, scooter and motorcycle OEMs, for maximum scale, adoption and safety impact. The Spoke portfolio launches with OEM bicycle, motorcycle and scooter partners in 2022.
About Commsignia
Commsignia develops and produces equipment and software for cities, highways as well as automotive and micromobility manufacturers to help them build new connected, intelligent transport solutions or improve existing infrastructure. The Commsignia roadside platform processes and merges information coming from various sensors and cameras for better traffic efficiency and to protect road users including pedestrians and users of micro-mobility services. The Commsignia onboard unit provides vehicles with intelligence and the ability to cooperate, connecting them to each other and the infrastructure.
About Spoke
Spoke is elevating rider connectivity and safety. We are orchestrating state-of-the-art technologies with market-leading partners to deliver a transformative, digital IoT ecosystem for vulnerable road users like bicyclists, motorcyclists and other light mobility users, putting them at the center of the mobility ecosystem. Spokeware combines first-of-its-kind C-V2X and modem-based solutions along with a complete cockpit and computing experience that digitally connects riders and equipment manufacturers, and delivers context-aware, personalized intelligence and insights to guide our daily rides, commutes and adventures.
Media Contact
Andrea Schenk, Commsignia, +36 307742843, andrea.schenk@commsignia.com
SOURCE Commsignia