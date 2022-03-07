Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intelligent, Autonomous & Secure Car Report Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Intelligent, Secure & Autonomous car report portfolio delivers the strategy and roadmap of 30 carmakers to reach Full-automation with detailed deployment forecasts in Europe, USA, China and Japan, segmented into driving and parking features.

It also provides analysis and rankings of the capabilities of major Tier1 Suppliers of ADAS sensors and features with forward-looking ranking of ADAS leadership, such as technology and AD revenues.

Finally, the research maps the evolution of regulation for Connected and Automated Driving as well as cyber security to give guidance on how to avoid techno-commercial roadblocks.

Key Topics Covered:

1) 30 Carmakers' Roadmaps in Automated Driving Up to 2025: Leading Carmakers' Roadmap and Strategy to Commercialize Autonomous Driving 

2) Automotive Cyber Security Market Forecast: the Secure Connected Car 

3) Regulatory Guide to Autonomous Driving, Automotive Cyber Security & V2X 

4) Rankings and Market Shares of Top Tier-1 Adas Suppliers by 2020 

Companies Mentioned

  • Audi
  • BAIC
  • Bentley
  • BMW Group
  • 5Mini
  • BYD
  • CHANGAN
  • Daimler: Mercedes-Benz
  • FCA: Focus on Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep and Maserati
  • Ford
  • Geely
  • General Motors: Cadillac and Chevy-Cruise
  • Great Wall
  • Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC)
  • Honda
  • Hyundai, KIA and Genesis
  • Jaguar Land Rover
  • Porsche
  • PSA
  • Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
  • Nissan & Infiniti
  • Renault
  • SAIC
  • Subaru
  • Tesla
  • Toyota Motors: Lexus and Toyota
  • Volvo
  • VW & VW Group
  • APTIV
  • Bosch
  • Continental
  • Denso
  • Hella
  • Hitachi
  • Magna
  • Mobileye
  • Valeo
  • Veoneer (Ex-Autoliv)
  • Zenuity
  • ZF
  • Argus Cyber Security Ltd
  • Arilou Technologies Ltd
  • BT Security
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • ESCRYPT-Embedded Security
  • Harman
  • Intel Corporation
  • Karamba Security
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • SBD & NCC Group
  • Secunet AG
  • Security Innovation
  • Symphoty Teleca & Guardtime
  • Trillium Incorporated
  • Utimaco IS GmbH
  • Bosh
  • Bosh
  • Continental
  • Denso
  • Harman
  • Magna
  • Valeo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/20z1ip

