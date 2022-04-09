20 Year/200,000 Miles Complimentary Powertrain Warranty for New Nissan Vehicles
JACKSONVILLE, N.C., April 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Don Williamson Nissan stands behind the long-term performance of the vehicles available. That is why, with the purchase of every new vehicle sold at Don Williamson Nissan, a comprehensive 20-year, 200,000-mile powertrain warranty is included. That is an extra 15 years and/or 140,000 miles over the manufacturer's warranty.
The complimentary powertrain warranty covers any repair charges that may arise on the-
1. Engine
2. Transfer Case
3. Transmission
4. Drive Axle Components
This warranty also covers all the small parts and components inside the above-mentioned key parts of the powertrain. Additionally, every qualified used car is also covered by the free lifetime powertrain warranty. Used automobiles are frequently no longer covered by the manufacturer's warranty, but Don Williamson Nissan offers a fantastic free lifetime powertrain warranty on pre-owned vehicles with less than 100,000 miles on them from the date of manufacture.
To learn more about the exclusive tire offers at Don Williamson Nissan, interested parties can contact the dealership by dialing 855-827-8447. They can also visit the dealership in person at 310 Western Boulevard in Jacksonville, North Carolina, or check out their website- https://www.dwnissan.com/.
Media Contact
ALYCIA KELLUM, Don Williamson Nissan, 910-459-2591, alyciatomazic@yahoo.com
SOURCE Don Williamson Nissan