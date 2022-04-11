Main Street Duncan to celebrate their 14th annual car show on April 22-23, 2022.
DUNCAN, Okla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Main Street Duncan will celebrate the 14th Annual Cruisin' The Chisholm Trail Car Show this month with the excitement beginning on Friday, April 22nd with a car cruise down historic Main Street and contests from 6:00-10:00 PM. Registration will take place at the corner of 12th St. and Main St. Cost is $20.00/car. Tailgate parties are welcome, so bring the whole family and join in on the action as cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all makes, models and years cruise the historic downtown until 10:00 PM. Along with the cruise, make plans to attend the burnout contest on Friday evening where the crowd decides the winner beginning at 7:00 PM. There will be a $15.00 admission fee for participants only, but spectators can attend free of charge.
Saturday, April 23rd will begin bright and early with registration from 8:00-11:00 AM at the corner of 12th St. and Main St. Entries are $20/car. There are multiple categories with awards given. Judging will begin at 11:00 AM. Awards will begin at 4:00 PM at 12th St. and Main St.
The Main Street retailers will be open and there will be street vendors and food trucks aplenty with something for everyone. As always, the cruise will include activities for the entire family, including boutique trailers, games, race car exhibits, and more.
For more information on the car show, contact Main Street Duncan at 580-252-8696. For general information, please contact the Duncan Convention and Visitors Bureau at 580-252-2900. Please send all email inquiries to mainstreetduncan@sbcglobal.net.
Media Contact
Teri Knox, Duncan Convention and Visitors Bureau, 5802522900, tourism@simmonscenter.com
SOURCE Duncan Convention and Visitors Bureau