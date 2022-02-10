VAN WERT, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Braun Ambulances proudly celebrates a major milestone today of 50 years in the business of custom ambulance manufacturing. The Ohio-based company has various special events and initiatives planned in the upcoming months to commemorate its golden anniversary. Since building their first unit in 1972, Braun Ambulances has focused on safety, quality, and innovation to earn the reputation as the premier ambulance brand in the Fire/EMS industry.
"As a third-generation family leader, it's an honor to see Braun celebrate fifty years as a custom ambulance manufacturer. We know that our success is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication from our loyal employees, dealer network, vendors, and customers," shares Kim Braun, U.S. President. "It is humbling to reflect upon our growth spanning five decades, knowing the challenges we faced and our unwavering commitment to safety and innovation for our customers. Since merging with our partner brands, Demers Ambulances, Crestline Coach, and Medix Specialty Vehicles, we have only added to our bench strength in delivering the best custom ambulances in the industry. We are truly excited to see what the next fifty years hold for us."
Charles C. Braun started the family business in 1961 as a pattern shop. One can trace the history of emergency vehicles for patient transport back to 1487, but it was the early 1970s that ushered in the era of modern ambulances. Braun won their first ambulance bid with Bloom Township Fire Department in 1972, positioning them as an established manufacturer in the emerging ambulance market.
Since then, the organization has seen many evolutions in product development, process improvements, industry requirements, and even family leadership through three generations. However, one thing that remains consistent is their mission to "make life better, one relationship and one vehicle at a time." Braun Ambulances operates two facilities in Van Wert, Ohio, with nearly 400 employees. They build six unique ambulance models specific to customer specifications, delivering hundreds of units each year.
Braun kicks off anniversary celebrations today with an employee luncheon to celebrate this big milestone. On June 11, 2022, they will host an open house offering facility tours for the community, and for those interested in joining the organization. Past and present employees and partners will come together for a special evening celebration on June 18, 2022. Details for public events are forthcoming; stay tuned throughout 2022 for more 50th anniversary-related announcements.
About Braun Ambulances
Since 1972, Braun Ambulances has been a custom ambulance manufacturer focused on safety, quality, and innovation. Serving small volunteer EMS services to large municipalities and all size departments/private organizations in between, Braun delivers hundreds of new ambulances each year with the help of their dealer partners. Their current product lineup includes six unique ambulance models and countless customizations. In 2018, they merged with Demers to create the parent company Demers Braun Ambulance Manufacturer.
About Demers Braun Ambulance Manufacturer
Through its strong family of brands - Demers, Braun, Crestline, Medix - the Company operates six production/service sites across North America and employs over 1000 team members. The Company is the second-largest ambulance manufacturer in North America. Its offering of ambulance products range from the price-conscious value ambulance to the highly-customized specialty vehicle. To learn more about how Demers, Braun, Crestline and Medix can help you save more lives, visit Demers-Ambulances.com, BraunAmbulances.com, CrestlineCoach.com and MedixAmbulance.com.
