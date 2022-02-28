GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the form, customers are required to mention their names, phone numbers, email and address. After that, they will have to mention the details about the type of vehicle they wish to buy. They have to provide the dealership with the make, model, year, trim level of their choice of vehicle. Once that is done, the customers have to mention further details about their home address, home-ownership status, etc. Buyers can also include a co-applicant, who has to provide relevant details about him/her as well. After the form is filled out, customers can just hit send. One of the team members of the dealership will come into contact with the customers to take the loan application process forward.
The finance team of Glendale Nissan will work with various banks and lending institutions to tailor a loan package that is just right for the customers. Furthermore, they also have the option of trading in their old vehicle and using the cash to offset the loan amount.
Customers are at liberty to choose any vehicle that is available in the dealership's inventory.
Therefore, all parties are requested to visit https://www.glendalenissan.com/ or call 630-469-6100 for more information. They can also visit the dealership in person at 484 E North Avenue Glendale Heights, IL 60139.
Media Contact
Rebecca Balonier, Glendale Nissan, 630-469-6100, rebeccabalonier484@gmail.com
SOURCE Glendale Nissan