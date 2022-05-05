Drivers who want to own the new 2022 Toyota Camry can do so at the Royal South Toyota dealership.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in the Bloomington area in Indiana can now buy the new 2022 Toyota Camry at the Royal South Toyota dealership. With a sleek and stylish exterior build, this sedan is perfect for drivers who love performance-oriented sedans. The aerodynamics available in this car helps it hit high speeds while maintaining stability and control.
Interested buyers can explore the 2022 Toyota Camry up close while visiting the dealership. They can also test drive this car to get the real experience of driving it on the road. Customers can virtually check out the dealership's Toyota inventory through the website mentioned below. The 2022 Toyota Camry comes with a 2.5L I4 engine that offers high-end power and performance.
Please visit the royalsouthtoyota.com website to learn about the deals and vehicle services offered by the Royal South Toyota dealership. For detailed information on the new 2022 Toyota Camry, kindly visit the dealership at Royal South Toyota, 3115 South Walnut St, Bloomington, IN 47401 or contact them by phone at 833-900-2609.
