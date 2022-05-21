Prospective buyers can apply for online auto financing at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead in Peoria, Arizona.
PEORIA, Ariz., May 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers who wish to buy a new vehicle in Peoria, Arizona, can apply for auto financing at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead. All they need to do is follow a simple process.
Applicants have to fill out an online application form. They are required to mention their contact information such as name, email address, phone number, etc. Next, customers must disclose their employment details like employer's name, occupation, monthly salary and so on. If they have a co-applicant, that person also needs to fill out the form and provide the dealership with relevant details. Once the form is completely filled out, customers can send it.
The dealership will take the application process forward. The finance team of Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead will work with different banks and various lending organizations to tailor a loan package that is suitable for the applicants. Furthermore, they can trade in their old vehicle and buy a new one from the dealership as well.
Once the loan is approved, prospective buyers can choose any car from the dealership's inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles.
All interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.arrowheadmb.com/ or call 623-815-3900 for more information. They can also visit the dealership in person at 9260 W Bell Road, Peoria, AZ.
Matt McDermott, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, 480-213-1265, mattm@mbscottsdale.com
