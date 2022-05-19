Prospective buyers can apply for an auto financing online at Hyundai of St. Augustine in St. Augustine, Florida.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers in St. Augustine, Florida, can apply for online auto financing at Hyundai of St. Augustine. All they need to do is fill out a form.
Applicants are required to mention their contact information such as their name, phone number, email address, etc. Thereafter, they need to disclose their employment details like the name of their employer, gross monthly income, job title and so on. Finally, prospective buyers have to let the dealership know about the make, model, year and trim level of the vehicle they want to buy. In case they have co-applicants, they need to fill out the details about the co-applicant as well. Once the form is filled out, applicants can hit send. The finance team from the dealership will get in touch with the customers to take the application process forward.
After the loan is approved, customers can choose any vehicle from the dealership's inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles.
Therefore, all interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.hyundaiofstaugustine.com/ or call 904-567-7175 for more information. They can also visit the dealership at 2898 US 1 South, St. Augustine, FL.
