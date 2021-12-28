RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers at Auction Direct USA in Raleigh, North Carolina, are eligible to get an instant cash offer from the dealership if they are interested in selling their car. Even if the customers do not want to buy a new car, they can still get a cash offer.
In order to sell their car, customers have to fill out a form. They are required to scan the VIN barcode with their smartphone or type in the VIN. After that, they need to provide additional information and upload images of their vehicle. Once that is done, hit send. One of the team members from the dealership will reach out to the customers with an offer that will not carry any additional fees. If the customers accept the offer, the dealership representative will schedule an appointment to inspect the vehicle's condition. Finally, customers will be handed a check that will have the exact dollar amount as promised during the initial offering.
In case the customers wish to buy a new vehicle, they can choose any car they like from the dealership's inventory. Furthermore, the dealership will help the customers secure an auto loan as well.
Therefore, all interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.auctiondirectusa.com/ or call 844-678-8048 for more information. They can also visit the dealership in person at 7601 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612.
