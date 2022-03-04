SAYVILLE, N.Y., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers at East Hills Volkswagen in Sayville, New York, can get pre-approval for auto financing.
To apply for the loan, prospective buyers must fill out a form. They have to mention the relevant details of their contact information, such as name, phone number, email address, monthly mortgage, etc. Thereafter, they need to provide the dealership with their employment information. Customers must mention their employer's name, gross monthly income, occupation and more. Finally, they are required to let the dealership know the type of vehicle they wish to buy. Once the form is filled out, all they have to do is just hit send. One of the members of the dealership's finance team will contact the loan applicants to confirm the details of their application status.
The dealership works with various banks and lending organizations to tailor a loan package that is just right for the customers. Furthermore, prospective buyers can choose any vehicle that is available in the dealership's inventory. They can also trade in old vehicles at the dealership as well.
Therefore, all interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.easthillsvwofsayville.com/ or call 888-510-1797 for more information. They can also visit the dealership in person at 5700 Sunrise Highway, Sayville, New York.
