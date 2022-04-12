Prospective buyers in Irvine, California, can apply for auto financing online at Tuttleclick Mazda dealership
IRVINE, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers at Tuttleclick Mazda can get online credit pre-approval for an auto loan in Irvine, California.
To apply for an auto loan, prospective buyers must fill out a form. They have to mention their personal information, such as name, phone number, etc. After that, they need to disclose their address and employment information. Finally, customers need to mention the type of vehicle that they want to buy. Once the form has been filled out, they can send it. The dealership's finance team will take the application process forward.
The dealership works with various banks and lending institutions to tailor a loan package that is just right for the customers. Furthermore, even if the customers have bad credit, the dealership does its best to secure a loan for them at favorable interest rates.
Prospective buyers have the option to choose any vehicle from the dealership's inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles.
