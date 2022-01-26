IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finding a comfortable position behind the wheel of a suitable vehicle could go on for a long time. Test drives and multiple tours, too, would be exhausting. Furthermore, the rising fuel prices could spiral these concerns. However, Irvine, CA, has a one-stop solution to ensure greater savings. Class meets affordable deals at Tuttle-Click Mazda, opening more spots for the recently launched Mazda vehicles. Mazda's first all-electric compact crossover SUV is also here, along with many other standout SUVs and sedans in the inventory.
People considering an upgrade in style and performance while cutting down fuel costs might want to check out all these features going hand-in-hand with the economical trim options offered on the 2022 Mazda MX-30. An EPA-estimated 100 miles per full charge is consistently delivered to maintain the expected range. Rapid charging systems in the EV electrify the engine up to 80% in almost 36 minutes. Three models of the Premium Plus trim with additional costs for the color variants are now for sale at Tuttle-Click Mazda.
Multiple conditional offers bring down the overall cost by almost $2000 on each available option. Delicately crafted interiors boast premium capabilities, and the technology enables instant connection with devices for convenience. Advanced detection and assist features of the i-Activsense® safety system are included in the MX-30. The front-wheel drive motor's total output of 107 kW and 271 Nm maximum torque assures a smooth and powerful driving experience. Tuttle-Click Mazda also tailors financing schemes for your planned purchases for the year. Hence, owning the all-new MX-30 is only a few steps away. Take a deeper dive into the details of the 2022 Mazda MX-30 through the model research pages on the website.
Interested customers can get in touch with the team at Tuttle-Click Mazda to know more about the offers. Contact the dealership at 949-598-2727 or book appointments and test drives on the website. For an instant tangible MX-30 tour, drop by the Tuttle-Click Mazda dealership at 41 Auto Center Dr, Irvine, CA 92618.
Media Contact
Shirley Dordell, Tuttle-Click Mazda, 949-598-2727, shirley@tuttleclick.com
SOURCE Tuttle-Click Mazda