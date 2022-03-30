Drivers who want to buy the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson this year can do so at the San Leandro Hyundai dealership.
SAN LEANDRO, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in and around the San Leandro area in California who want to buy a powerful new SUV this year can purchase the same at the San Leandro Hyundai dealership. The new 2022 Hyundai Tucson comes with a strong exterior frame, impressive design and advanced features. This vehicle transcends the qualities of a typical SUV and offers so much more. Now available with an all-wheel-drive configuration, the SUV can handle all types of terrain with ease.
Customers who love to own a vehicle that not only helps them in their daily commute but also assists them perfectly on all their off-road adventures should check out the 2022 Hyundai Tucson. The SUV comes with spacious cabin and cargo areas. These offer a lot of space for luggage. Interested drivers can get in touch with the dealership's sales team for more details on this SUV.
Please visit the sanleandrohyundai.com website to learn about the numerous vehicle offers and services available at the Hyundai dealership. For detailed information on the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, visit the dealership team at San Leandro Hyundai, 1066 Marina Boulevard, San Leandro, CA 94577 or call them at 510-560-4751.
Media Contact
San Leandro Hyundai, San Leandro Hyundai, 510-560-4751, dealerfirecontent@gmail.com
SOURCE San Leandro Hyundai