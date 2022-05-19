Gale Toyota in Enfield, Connecticut, is offering Toyota auto parts to its customers online.
ENFIELD, Conn., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers in Enfield, Connecticut, can order authentic Toyota auto parts from Gale Toyota. The dealership also offers OEM parts for cars of other automakers as well.
Prospective buyers need to fill out a form to order the parts. They are required to mention their contact information such as name, email address, phone number, etc. After that, they will have to disclose the details of their vehicle like the year, make, model, trim level and so on. Finally, they must let the dealership know about the type of auto parts they are looking for. Once customers have filled out the form, they just need to hit send. The dealership will confirm the order via call, text or email, whichever mode the customers prefer.
The dealership will reach out to the customers with an exact quote for the parts. If the applicants are not too handy with installing the parts themselves, they can make an appointment and bring their cars to the dealership. The well-trained mechanical staff will carry out the installation and other necessary repairs and replacements.
All interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.galetoyota.com/ or call 860-269-3608 for more information. They can also visit the dealership at 50 Palomba Drive, Enfield, CT.
Media Contact
Mark Marschall, Gale Toyota, 860-269-3608, mark.marschall@galetoyota.com
SOURCE Gale Toyota