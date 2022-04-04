Drivers who want to buy the new 2022 Toyota Prius this year can do so at the Royal South Toyota dealership.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in and around the Bloomington area in Indianapolis who are planning to purchase a new and advanced sedan now have a great option. The new 2022 Toyota Prius comes with a brilliant exterior design. It is loaded with cutting-edge technology features and numerous multimedia enhancements. Drivers who want to own a sedan that is not only tech-savvy but also safe for families should check out this vehicle.
The dealership has an updated Toyota inventory. Drivers can discover the 2022 Toyota Prius at the dealership and can take it out for a test drive. With a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder hybrid engine, the sedan offers outstanding power and performance. The impressive exterior design of the vehicle is sure to make a lot of heads turn while the vehicle is on the road.
Please visit the royalsouthtoyota.com website to learn about the various vehicle deals and services available at the Toyota dealership. For detailed information on the 2022 Toyota Prius, visit the dealership team at Royal South Toyota, 3115 South Walnut St, Bloomington, IN 47401 or call them at 833-900-2609
Media Contact
Michael Adams, Royal South Toyota, 866-609-4926, madams@royalsouth.com
SOURCE Royal South Toyota