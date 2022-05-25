Car owners can schedule a service appointment with Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead in Peoria, Arizona, to get their vehicles checked.
PEORIA, Ariz., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers in Peoria, Arizona, and nearby areas can schedule a service appointment with Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead and get their vehicles thoroughly inspected.
The checking includes a visual inspection, safety checks and fluid analysis. Furthermore, the maintenance team may also take a look at any defect in the paint, bodywork, electrical system and much more. They will also inspect the vehicle for any damage caused by an accident, proper working of the brake system and other important issues.
Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead has a dedicated team of well-trained maintenance staff who will inspect the customers' vehicles and carry out all the necessary repair works for a reasonable price. Generally, car owners are encouraged to get their vehicles inspected every six months or 10,000 miles, whichever comes first.
To schedule a service appointment, car owners must fill out an online form and have to mention their date and time of visit.
All interested parties are requested to visit https://www.arrowheadmb.com/ or call 623-815-3900 for more information about scheduling an appointment with the dealership. They can also visit Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead in person at 9260 W Bell Road, Peoria, AZ.
