Customers can now custom order a Ford at Akins Ford in Winder, Georgia, without any hassle.
WINDER, Ga., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals who are looking to get behind the wheel of a specific Ford model can now customize one at Akins Ford, an automotive dealership in Winder, Georgia. The dealership lets drivers custom order some of the most popular Ford models online from the comfort of their homes. Interested parties can visit the dealership's website to choose a vehicle and add the features that they need.
Drivers can customize an SUV, a van or a wagon, a pickup or a convertible model at the dealership. In addition to customizing Ford models, the dealership sells a wide range of used vehicles at affordable prices.
Moreover, the dealership works with a range of financial institutions to help provide the best financial packages for all credit levels. Individuals who are interested in financing a new Ford or a used car can get in touch with the dealership's team by dialing 770-867-9136. Customers can also visit Akins Ford at 220 West May St. in Winder, Georgia if they have any other questions.
Media Contact
Kris Wall, Akins Ford, 770-867-9136, kwall@akinsonline.com
SOURCE Akins Ford