FAIRMONT, W.Va., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The all-new Toyota Tundra is anticipated to change the game like never before by taking over the market and capturing a higher percentage of consumer interest. Good news! This advanced body-on-frame truck is now available for purchase at Dan Cava Toyota World. Interested customers can check out the inventory of the 2022 Toyota Tundra today at the dealership's website: https://www.cavatoyota.com/!
The 2022 Toyota Tundra has several key features that will make it a popular vehicle in the future. It has a standard four-wheel drive and features a new, more powerful 3.5-liter Twin-Turbo V6 with increased torque output. The Tundra also has a redesigned exterior with more futuristic design cues. It has a crew cab, a V6 engine with 10-speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission with intelligence (ECT-i) and "intelligent" safety technologies such as Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.
Interested customers are encouraged to visit the dealership for the availability of the 2022 Toyota Tundra trims and colors. Dan Cava Toyota is located at 2510 White Hall Blvd, Fairmont, WV. Those looking for more information on the Tundra can dial 304-366-2720 to reach out to the dealership's sales team.
