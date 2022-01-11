LISLE, Ill., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dealer eProcess is proud to announce that they are now part of the Jaguar and Land Rover Certified Website, Digital Marketing, and Streaming TV programs. Jaguar and Land Rover dealers now have the ability to enjoy all the latest tools and features that Dealer eProcess has to offer while staying within their OEM program guidelines.
As part of the program, Dealer eProcess dealers get to choose from unique Jaguar and Land Rover website designs that are fully responsive and ADA compliant in addition to featuring SSL security. There are high-converting elements within each section of the websites, from the user-focused SRP (Search Results Page) and advanced VDP (Vehicle Details Page) to several different Chat options. Dealers will be able to target their unique set of customers with SEO packages and encourage online shopping with SPARC (Syndicated Payment and Rate Customizer), a tool that provides data-driven payments. Jaguar and Land Rover dealers can also utilize Dealer eProcess' robust dashboard that includes in-depth reporting, lead information, website management, and customization, all in a user-friendly format. Packages and add-on features include SEO Custom Content, Google My Business optimization, and Local Listing Management.
Jaguar and Land Rover Certified Website Customers can also utilize Dealer eProcess Digital Marketing, capturing customers ready to take home a new vehicle, research a used vehicle, or schedule a service can be done in numerous ways. Dealer eProcess digital marketing includes Dynamic Inventory Based Search Marketing, Market Protection with Geo/Local Campaigns, and Dynamic Inventory Based Remarketing. Social Media options cover Waze, Facebook, and YouTube, along with Google Posts to increase both branding and visibility. Data transparency with tools such as CARoi are key elements that ensure dealers can monitor progress with all of their marketing campaigns and overall website strategies.
Jaguar and Land Rover Dealer eProcess website customers can also enroll in OTT (Over The Top) Streaming Video Advertising as part of their Digital Marketing strategy. OTT Video Advertising is a powerful marketing tool designed to reach ready-to-buy shoppers in a dealership's marketplace while they stream their favorite premium content via their connected devices. Through Dealer eProcess' partnership with Amazon (among other data providers), DEP isolates customers who show a high-priority for being in-market Jaguar and Land Rover customers. As an Amazon Partner, Dealer eProcess has access to the full depth of customer data that they provide (unlike non-partners, who cannot access any of Amazon's data).
Jaguar and Land Rover Certified Website, Digital Marketing, and Streaming TV options through Dealer eProcess are available immediately. To learn more about available products and packages, as well as co-op eligibility, please visit the program page on the Dealer eProcess website. You can also schedule a demo or contact the DEP sales team at 877-551-2555.
About Dealer eProcess
Dealer eProcess is the industry leader in automotive websites and digital marketing. Dealer eProcess has won dozens of awards and is recognized by the experts as the most technologically-superior website and digital marketing solution for automotive dealers. Along with being a recognized leader in and award-winner, Dealer eProcess has also partnered with the best in the business to offer their dealers the most complete digital solution available. Dealer eProcess is a Google Premier Partner, Yahoo/Bing Select Partner, a Reynolds & Reynolds certified provider, and has partnered with numerous other industry-leading solutions. Dealer eProcess is headquartered just outside of Chicago, IL, and has offices in Washington and Arizona. You can learn more about Dealer eProcess on their website: http://www.dealereprocess.com.
Media Contact
Jenna Anderson, Dealer eProcess, +1 8154056122, marketing@dealereprocess.com
SOURCE Dealer eProcess