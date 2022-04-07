Dealer eProcess is proud to announce that they are now part of the Volkswagen Certified Website, Digital Marketing, and Streaming TV Programs. US Volkswagen dealerships now have the ability to take advantage of Dealer eProcess' award-winning product offerings within the OEM program guidelines.
LISLE, Ill., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dealer eProcess is proud to announce that they are now part of the Volkswagen Certified Website, Digital Marketing, and Streaming TV Programs. US Volkswagen dealerships now have the ability to take advantage of Dealer eProcess' award-winning product offerings within the OEM program guidelines.
As part of the program, Dealer eProcess dealerships are able to choose from unique Volkswagen mobile-first responsive website designs from the VW website design library. All Dealer eProcess Volkswagen websites are ADA compliant, feature SSL site security, and intelligent Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Each VW base-package website comes standard with high-converting website features such as newly redesigned, user-focused Search Results Pages (SRPs) and advanced Vehicle Detail Pages (VDPs), alongside the DEP proprietary personalization engine, designed to drive conversions at the highest rate. Each Volkswagen website dealer will receive a dedicated VW account executive to provide world-class customer service and support. Volkswagen dealers will have the choice of three website packages, as well as handfuls of add-ons to fully customize their website experience to best suit their customers' needs.
Volkswagen dealerships can also utilize the award-winning Dealer eProcess Digital Marketing platform, including Dynamic VW Inventory Based Search Marketing, inventory based certified pre-owned marketing, geo-local campaigns, Waze advertising, and more as part of the base certified package. The DEP platform is a unique blend of data and automation designed to provide the assigned dedicated digital marketing specialist with the tools to manage a VW dealership's advertising, whether on Google, Facebook, Bing, or Amazon. The Dealer eProcess digital marketing system also tracks every aspect of the campaigns at the most detailed level in order to effectively optimize ad budget, giving Volkswagen dealers the greatest possible return on investment. Dealer eProcess certified digital marketing dealers can choose from three packages, as well as numerous social media advertising add-ons.
The Dealer eProcess VW Streaming TV Advertising program is designed to reach ready-to-buy shoppers within a dealership's marketplace, while they stream their favorite premium content via their connected devices and on all major streaming apps. As one of only a small number of Amazon Advertising Partners, Dealer eProcess has access to the most powerful targeting data of any digital marketing platform in automotive. DEP has access to the full depth of customer data Amazon provides, and puts that data to work for VW dealers.
Volkswagen Certified Websites, Digital Marketing, and Streaming TV options through Dealer eProcess are available immediately. To learn more about available products and packages, please visit the Dealer eProcess OEM program page. You can also contact the DEP sales team at 877-551-2555.
