TORONTO, Ontario, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dealer-FX, the automotive industry's leading end-to-end software service solution for automotive retailers and OEMs, announced today that they have been named a certified vendor for the Audi of America Technician Video Walk-Around Preferred Provider Program.

"Video is an excellent way to help customers understand what's happening with their vehicles," said Kelly Eighmey, President of Dealer-FX. "Our Visual MPI application is fully integrated with ONE Platform so Service Consultants can easily share videos with their customer via text or email, depending on their communication preference."

Dealer-FX offers a robust after-sales experience with:

  • Technician Video Walk-around
  • Ease of use with no application to download
  • Timely reminders and status notifications via the Digital MPI application
  • Enhanced Dealer and Customer Experience
  • Robust, certified integration with over twenty leading DMS Providers
  • Efficient and easy to learn management and reporting tools
  • Backed by the best training and support in the industry

ONE Platform from Dealer-FX is a cloud-based system that connects dealerships, consumers, OEMs, and third-party systems to help service departments operate efficiently while delivering a better customer experience. By capturing all stages of service in a single end-to-end digital platform, dealerships can significantly improve efficiency, retain more customers, and grow their business.

Dealer-FX will be demonstrating Visual MPI, along with a number of other new enhancements to ONE Platform, at the 2022 NADA Show. Visit Booth #3413W to learn more about Dealer-FX and this program, March 11-13, 2022.

About Dealer-FX

Dealer-FX is the leading provider of cloud-based systems that connect dealerships, consumers, OEMs, and third-party systems to help service departments operate efficiently while delivering a better customer experience. By capturing all stages of service in a single end-to-end digital platform, dealerships can significantly improve efficiency, retain more customers, and grow their business.

Dealer-FX is the exclusive, or preferred service technology provider for many leading OEMs including Stellantis, Nissan, Toyota, Lexus, Mitsubishi, GM, Kia, and Hyundai in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Dealer-FX is a division of Snap-on® Incorporated and a member of the Total Shop Solutions family of Snap-on brands.

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct, distributor, and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on Incorporated is a $4.25 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin. http://www.snapon.com

