ST. LOUIS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ackerman Toyota, an automotive dealership in St. Louis, Missouri, is offering a special discount on the winter antifreeze system service. This system includes various services to prep a Toyota vehicle for winter. The special offer costs $25.00 only, and it will expire soon. Drivers interested in taking advantage of this offer can visit the dealership and present the coupon when the service order is written. This offer does not apply to prior purchases and cannot be combined with any other offer.
Ackerman Toyota has a team of professional technicians who will perform the following services on Toyota or Scion vehicles when drivers opt for the winter antifreeze system service:
- Clean the debris from the cooling system
- Remove rust
- Scale and sludge from cooling system fins
- Clean rust from coolant lines
- Replenish depleted coolant additives
Interested parties can call the dealership at 314-351-3000 to schedule a service appointment. Customers who don't want to call the dealership can visit their website to schedule a service appointment from the comfort of their homes. For any other questions, drivers can visit Ackerman Toyota at 2020 Hampton Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri.
Media Contact
Brian Hacay, Ackerman Toyota, 314-351-3000, brian@ackermantoyota.com
SOURCE Ackerman Toyota